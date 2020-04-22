Marion Claire Ramage-Saeli, 94, of Avella, died peacefully, Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by her immediate family, at the Donnell House Hospice following a brief illness.

Marion was born in Etna, a daughter of the late Peter and Margaret Wagner Ramage, October 19, 1925. She was a graduate of Etna High School.

During World War II, she enrolled at St. Johns School of Nursing in the United States Cadet Nurse Corp. She graduated in 1946 and worked as a staff nurse and then head nurse on an Infectious Disease unit at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.

On September 1, 1953, she married the late Thomas Joseph Saeli of California. Tom and Marion were married for 41 years, working side by side in their family owned restaurant, the Arlington Hotel in California. In 1971, Marion earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and in 1974 a Masters in Education from California State Teachers College. Tom often called Marion "the best educated fry cook in the state."

Surviving Marion are her daughters, Lea Saeli-Columbus (Phillip) of Newport News, Va., Margaret Saeli-Glick (Bruce) of Monroeville and Mary Jo Saeli-Smith (Gary) of Avella. Marion had six grandchildren, Rocco Columbus, Megan Glick-Reck, Marilee Columbus-Schmid, Benjamin Glick, Thomas Smith, Molly Smith; four great-grandchildren, Eli and Tessa Reck, Natalie Columbus and Steven Schmid; a brother, Peter Ramage of Etna; a sister, Joanne Tomiczek of Lower Burrell; along with many nieces and nephews.

In 2010, Marion moved to Avella with her daughter, Mary Jo. She was a member of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Avella. She spent her final years devoted to her three great loves: Her faith, her family, and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sadly, due to current state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Service and interment will be private at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, California.

In her memory, contributions may be made to The American Parkinson's Disease Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Huntsman Funeral Home, Rochester.