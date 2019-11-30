Marion Daniel Headlee, 84, of New Castle, Ind., formerly of Waynesburg, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Medical Center, Indianapolis, Ind.

He was born Monday, November 26, 1934, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Homer Headlee and Roiene Caldwell Headlee.

Mr. Headlee grew up in the Assemblies of God Church. He currently was active and attended the Memorial Baptist Church in New Castle, Ind., where his daughter, Norene, was a member.

He was a graduate of Center Township High School Class of 1953. Mr. Headlee was a veteran, having served from 1953 to 1962 during the Korean War with the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid football fan and wrestling fan. For 45 plus years, Marion worked as a salesman for recreational vehicles for various manufacturers.

His first wife and the mother of his children, Helen Rae Shultz Headlee Singleton, and his second wife, Edith Stockdale Headlee, died in 2009.

Surviving are two daughters, Charlene (Bill) Myers of Pittsburgh and Norene (Mark) Schlotterbeck of New Castle, Ind.; a son, Steve (Carla) Headlee of Gap; six grandchildren, Margaret (Jon) Blankenbaker, Raeanne Schlotterbeck, Amanda Myers, Emily Myers, Billy Myers and Jennifer (JR) Scott; six great-grandchildren, Joey Scott, Jacob Scott, James Scott, Ruby Blankenbaker, Bailee Blankenbaker and Abby Blankenbaker; a sister, Anna Mae Lemley of Bethel Park; a brother, Donald H. Headlee of Waynesburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased, in addition to his second wife, are a sister-in-law, Patricia Mason Headlee, who died in 2019, and a brother-in-law, James Lemley, who died in 2001.

Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. There will be an additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the service, Monday, December 2, in First Assembly of God – Eastview, 4131 West Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with the Rev. Thomas Kroll officiating. Burial will be in Fairview-Kiger Cemetery, Whiteley Township, Greene County.

The family requests memorial donations be made to First Assembly of God, 4131 West Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.