Marion Lucille Allison Hoon, 94, of Sun City, Ariz., passed away peacefully Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the American Assisted Living Home in Peoria, Ariz., where she resided for the past 5 years.

Marion was born April 15, 1926, in Hickory, to Willard K. and Jane McCreary Allison.

She married Col. John H. "Toby" Hoon, MD in 1952 and lived in Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, Texas, Pennsylvania and Arizona as her husband served in the Army.

Mrs. Hoon graduated from Hickory High School and The Western Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse in California, New York and Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Hoon was a member of Lakeview United Methodist Church in Sun City, and had served as a Stephen's Minister. She was a past deacon of Bower Hill Presbyterian Church in Mt. Lebanon. She was president and organizer of many charitable and social organizations throughout her life, but her greatest love was being a volunteer with hospice.

Surviving are two stepsons Marion was blessed to have helped raise, William L. (Connie) Hoon of Pittsburgh and John M. (Siuling) Hoon of Belfair, Wash. In addition, she is survived by two granddaughters, Laura (Matt) Marshall and Kimberly (Kris Kneable) Hoon; four grandchildren; and 11 nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Betty D. Allison of Hickory.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth (Paul) Thompson, Martha Jane (Jim) Little; and two brothers, Jay (Lucille) Allison and Willard K. (Bud) Allison Jr.

Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview United Methodist Church in Sun City, or The Hickory Community Center in Hickory.