Marion P. Mounts, 82, of Washington, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, in her home.

Born March 29, 1937, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Ralph H. Powelson and Ruth Cowden Powelson, she was proudly raised in Tylerdale.

Mrs. Mounts was a 1955 graduate of Washington High School and also graduated from Penn Commercial the same year.

She was a homemaker who loved knitting, sewing and baking, but, most of all, loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, visiting 48 of 50 states together.

Mrs. Mounts was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church.

On August 26, 1955, she married Harry E. Mounts, who died November 4, 2016. They met at the Washington County Fair and had a true love affair.

Several years ago, the Observer-Reporter published a story on how they met at the fair.

Surviving are a son, Jere (Barbara) Mounts of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Brittany Mounts of Hilliard, Ohio, Tatum (Tim) Gebert of West Palm Beach, Florida, Zachary Legler of Washington and Jillian Legler of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Jill Mounts Legler; and two brothers, Glen Powelson and Kenny Powelson.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 18, with Rev. Jason Hefner officiating. Burial will follow in Claysville Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available on line at www.NealFuneralHome.com