Marisol Smith
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marisol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marisol Smith, 56, of Eighty Four, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born May 19, 1964, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Hector and Marcelina Montes Cartagena.Marisol was a very active member of New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy in New Eagle, where she sang and played drums. Marisol had her own music ministry that allowed her to share her gift of singing, while she traveled to different churches in many states.She was a manager and bilingual representative at Gateway Health Plan, Pittsburgh for more than 15 years.Marisol loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, and enjoyed listening to Spanish music, as she was extremely proud of her Puerto Rican heritage.She is survived by her husband, Robert Duane Smith, with whom she celebrated nine years of marriage April 23, 2020; son Henry Collazo and fiance Nicole Lewis of Blackwood, N.J.; two daughters, Melissa Herrera and husband Estevan of Venetia, and Melody Smith and fianc Matthew Devenney of Cranberry; stepdaughter Tera Barkey and husband David of Finleyville; nine grandchildren, Dravin Everley, Nina, Lorenso and Nico Collazo, Selena and Sylas Herrera, Camden, Tessa and Teighan Barkey; brother Joe Cartagena; and two sisters, Hilda Castoire and Liliana Feliz, all of Philadelphia.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Angel Davila; and a sister, Migdalia Davila.Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31, in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, in New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy, 411 Fourth Avenue, New Eagle. Those attending the funeral on Monday are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy, 601 Hill Street, New Eagle, PA 15067.In order to be compliant with state mandated guidelines, attendance will be limited to 25 people at any given time. Visitors are asked to please wear masks and obey social distancing while in the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
Send Flowers
MAY
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
Send Flowers
MAY
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
427 W MAIN ST
Monongahela, PA 15063-2551
(724) 258-6136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
May 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Concetta Hogya
Friend
May 28, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family. So very sorry for your loss
Sandra Delgado
May 28, 2020
I worked with Marisol at Gateway for years. She treated everyone with respect, always worked with integrity and made time for anyone who needed her help. It was an honor to be in her presence. God has to be welcoming her with open arms with His greeting " Well done My child". Marisol made a difference in the lives of so many. My prayers and heart go out to her family and friends.

Jude Lauffer
Coworker
May 28, 2020
Marisol was a very special person. With Marisol no one was ever a stranger just a friend she hadn't met yet. I worked with Marisol at Gateway a long time ago but will always remember her.
David O'Rourke
Coworker
May 28, 2020
A beautiful woman I will never forget. My deepest sympathies.
Jeanie Shook GHP
Jean Shook
Coworker
May 28, 2020
I worked with Marisol at Gateway. She has a beautiful kindred spirit and always willing to provide words of encouragement.

I often commented on her jewelry and before she left Gateway she gave me a turquoise bracelet. That I will cherish.

May her family and friends be comforted and know shes with in spirit.

Blessings,

Alora J.

May 28, 2020
Thank you for been one of my best supervisors! You are my rock, you teach me to be proud of whom Im and to show the world what Im capable of. . Beside talking about your love for shoes, you smile and laugh when I said ( hay pero que Rico). I do and I will appreciate the input you brought to my live. Much love and appreciation, I know the universe has a place for you. Big hugs......
Richard Brinez
Coworker
May 28, 2020
Marisol was my supervisor at Gateway and she was also my friend and all I can say is that she was an excellent person and I will always have her on my mind, in my heart and in my prayers. May God welcome you in his holy
Kingdom for the sweet and extraordinary human being when passing through this land. A thousand blessings to Bob, Henry, Melissa, Melody, Tara and all their grandchildren.
Sandra L Delgado
Friend
May 28, 2020
Marisol was my supervisor at Gateway and she was also my friend and the only thing I can say that she was an excellent person and I will always have her in my mind, in my heart and in my prayers. May God welcome you in his Holy
Kingdom for how sweet and extraordinary human being was in passing through this land. A thousand blessings to Bob, Henry, Melissa, Melody, Tara and all their grandchildren
Sandra L. Delgado
Friend
May 28, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family. So very sorry for your loss
Anthony and cindi Latona
Friend
May 28, 2020
I worked with Marisol at Gateway and she was a pleasure to work with each day. She had such a sweet personality and beautiful spirit. My prayers are with her family and friends. May God strengthen you all during this tough time.
Kirk P.
Coworker
May 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Nelly Martinez
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved