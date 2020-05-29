Marisol Smith, 56, of Eighty Four, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born May 19, 1964, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Hector and Marcelina Montes Cartagena.Marisol was a very active member of New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy in New Eagle, where she sang and played drums. Marisol had her own music ministry that allowed her to share her gift of singing, while she traveled to different churches in many states.She was a manager and bilingual representative at Gateway Health Plan, Pittsburgh for more than 15 years.Marisol loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, and enjoyed listening to Spanish music, as she was extremely proud of her Puerto Rican heritage.She is survived by her husband, Robert Duane Smith, with whom she celebrated nine years of marriage April 23, 2020; son Henry Collazo and fiance Nicole Lewis of Blackwood, N.J.; two daughters, Melissa Herrera and husband Estevan of Venetia, and Melody Smith and fianc Matthew Devenney of Cranberry; stepdaughter Tera Barkey and husband David of Finleyville; nine grandchildren, Dravin Everley, Nina, Lorenso and Nico Collazo, Selena and Sylas Herrera, Camden, Tessa and Teighan Barkey; brother Joe Cartagena; and two sisters, Hilda Castoire and Liliana Feliz, all of Philadelphia.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Angel Davila; and a sister, Migdalia Davila.Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31, in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, in New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy, 411 Fourth Avenue, New Eagle. Those attending the funeral on Monday are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy, 601 Hill Street, New Eagle, PA 15067.In order to be compliant with state mandated guidelines, attendance will be limited to 25 people at any given time. Visitors are asked to please wear masks and obey social distancing while in the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 29, 2020.