Marisol was my supervisor at Gateway and she was also my friend and the only thing I can say that she was an excellent person and I will always have her in my mind, in my heart and in my prayers. May God welcome you in his Holy

Kingdom for how sweet and extraordinary human being was in passing through this land. A thousand blessings to Bob, Henry, Melissa, Melody, Tara and all their grandchildren

Sandra L. Delgado

Friend