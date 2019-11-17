Marita Nadine Smialek

Guest Book
  • "Marita your smile and kindness will be missed at church...."
    - margie novak
  • "You are missed very much."
    - Jeff Linder
Service Information
Coleman - Taylor Funeral Services
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA
15321
(724)-745-9510
Obituary
Marita Nadine Smialek, 64, of Cecil, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Marita was the loving daughter of Andrew W. and Blanche R. Berty Smialek.

She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Rosalie Lowery and Patricia Foley; and brother Byron Smialek.

She is survived by brothers Walter of Sarasota, Fla.; Daniel of Walworth, N.Y.; and Anthony of Sacramento, Calif.

Services and inurnment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 10 St. Mary Lane, Cecil, PA 15321.

Arrangements entrusted to Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, Cecil.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 17, 2019
