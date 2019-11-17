Marita Nadine Smialek, 64, of Cecil, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Marita was the loving daughter of Andrew W. and Blanche R. Berty Smialek.

She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Rosalie Lowery and Patricia Foley; and brother Byron Smialek.

She is survived by brothers Walter of Sarasota, Fla.; Daniel of Walworth, N.Y.; and Anthony of Sacramento, Calif.

Services and inurnment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 10 St. Mary Lane, Cecil, PA 15321.

Arrangements entrusted to Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, Cecil.