Marjorie Cupps Borland, 92, died peacefully in her sleep, at home in Youngsville, N.C., Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born in Allegheny County to the late Lawrence Everett and Mary McCartney Cupps.

She was a wonderful woman who made you feel like you were her family. She worked for many years in administrative positions while always being a loving, devoted wife and mother. She wore many hats in her lifetime: student, model, secretary, recreational pilot, piano teacher and nurse. She will be remembered by church members and choir members, and she was cherished by all those who knew her. "Nanny" will always be remembered for her quick wit and spunk. Nanny had one sister, Mary Lois McCartney, who is deceased.

Rev. Robert E. Borland, 94, made his ascension to Glory Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in his home. He was also born in Allegheny County to the late Aaron McClentok and Martha Melissa Beyers Borland.

"Bob" was one of eight children and kept in touch with his siblings and their children throughout his years. After an honorable discharge with the U.S. Army in 1945 – he was a proud World War II veteran – he obtained his bachelor's degree from Waynesburg (College) University in 1952 and a Master of Divinity degree from Pittsburgh (Western) Theological Seminary in 1955.

Rev. Borland was an ordained minister of the Presbyterian Church, USA. His ministry began in July of 1955, at the Sinking Valley (Pennsylvania) Presbyterian Church, and continued serving churches throughout Pennsylvania and West Virginia, with the majority of his career spent in Greene County. During his retirement and his life as Grandpa and Pap Pap, Bob continued his service at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Wendell, N.C.

Bob and Margie enjoyed traveling and visiting with friends and family. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary October 10, 2020.

They are survived by their daughters, Lois Moore (Ron) of Wilmington, N.C., Linda Borland of Richmond, Va., and Becky Abate (Mark, deceased) of Youngsville, N.C.; grandchildren Chris Moore, Greg Moore (Shalane), Giuliana Abate (fianc Brian Whitley), Marcella Abate and Domenic Abate.

In addition to their parents and siblings, they were preceded in death by their son, Robert E. "Bobby" Borland.

Memorial donations are being accepted for the Covenant Presbyterian Church Music Fund, 125 S. Selma Road, Wendell, NC 27591.