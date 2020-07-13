1/
Marjorie Green
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjorie Green, 93, of Washington, wife of the late Lewis Green, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was the daughter of Samuel A. and Lillian Weiner Meyer.

She was a graduate of East Washington High School and went on to study at Stevens College and UCLA. She was a former substitute teacher at Trinity High School, Washington High School and McGuffey High School.

She was on the board of the Citizens Library of Washington, and active in the League of Women Voters, University Women and several book clubs.

She was a pilot and flew single-engine airplanes.

She was also active in the Beth Israel Congregation, Hadassah and the Wellness Center.

Surviving are two sons, Dr. Tom Green, D.M.D., of Washington and Jeffrey Green, J.D., of Arlington, Va.

All services will be private and have been entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc. Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of choice. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PIATT-BARNHILL FUNERAL HOME - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-3100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved