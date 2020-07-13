Marjorie Green, 93, of Washington, wife of the late Lewis Green, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was the daughter of Samuel A. and Lillian Weiner Meyer.

She was a graduate of East Washington High School and went on to study at Stevens College and UCLA. She was a former substitute teacher at Trinity High School, Washington High School and McGuffey High School.

She was on the board of the Citizens Library of Washington, and active in the League of Women Voters, University Women and several book clubs.

She was a pilot and flew single-engine airplanes.

She was also active in the Beth Israel Congregation, Hadassah and the Wellness Center.

Surviving are two sons, Dr. Tom Green, D.M.D., of Washington and Jeffrey Green, J.D., of Arlington, Va.

All services will be private and have been entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc. Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of choice.