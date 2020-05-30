Marjorie Herron Smith
1922 - 2020
Marjorie Herron Smith, 97, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in North Strabane Retirement Village. She was born August 17, 1922, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Samuel and Mamie Herron.On August 17, 1951, Marjorie married Robert C. Smith of Canonsburg, who died May 29, 1982.After graduating from Canonsburg High School, Marjorie worked for Bell Telephone Company, which later became Verizon, until her retirement in 1982.In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by her sister, Lois H. Harper of Canonsburg.Marjorie was a member of Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church and an active volunteer at Canonsburg Hospital after she retired. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, who greatly appreciated her love and support throughout the years.North Strabane Retirement Village and Three Rivers Hospice Care provided exceptional care to Marjorie. Canonsburg U.P. Church provided support and Pam Walker from the church faithfully visited Marjorie and comforted her during the years that she was in North Strabane.Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer, 164 W. Pike Street, 724-745-5810, Canonsburg. Due to restrictions because of the virus, services will be private.View and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
