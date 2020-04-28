Marjorie Jeanne Merge Steinman, 90, of Washington, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born April 14, 1930, in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Leo Joseph and Rhea Irene Pebler Merge.

Marjorie was a 1948 graduate of Wheeling High School.

Ms. Steinman worked as the office manager for Dr. Harkcom, Dr. Pareso and Dr. Brown for 33 years.

She was a former member of the Washington County Medical Assistants Association.

Surviving are a daughter, Marsha Lynn (William) Mitchell of Washington; four grandchildren, William, Tara, Jarrod and Marin; and seven great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hailey, Jacob, Kaleigh, Josh, Brailyn and Katie.

Deceased are three brothers, who died in infancy, and a sister, Dolores Pickens.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.