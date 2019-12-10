Marjorie Robertson Cowden, 87, of Eldersville, passed away Monday afternoon, December 9, 2019, in Country Meadows, Bridgeville.

She was born July 24, 1932, in Hanlin Station, a daughter of the late Arthur and Theo Murphy Robertson.

A 1950 graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown, she also earned her degree in 1954 from California University of Pennsylvania, where she sang in the chorus and was a member of Gamma Phi Chi sorority.

Mrs. Cowden began her teaching career in 1954, teaching fourth grade for 39 years for the same grade and same classroom, retiring in 1993 from Burgettstown Area School District.

An active member of the Eldersville United Methodist Church, she participated in many church activities and served as the pianist and had perfect attendance for 40 years.

Her husband, William Cowden, whom she married June 24, 1954, passed away March 1, 2001.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her three children, Kevin and William Cowden and Sherry Karas, and her only brother, Edward Robinson and wife Ellenrose.

She is survived by her four grandchildren, William Karas of Hickory, Timothy Karas and wife Kaitlyn of Midway, Kevin Cowden of Ohio and Rayshelle Walker and husband Eric of McDonald; eight great-grandchildren, Will and Katie Karas, T.J. Karas, Kaleb, Laney and Logan Cowden and Makenna and Abby Walker; a daughter-in-law, Diana Cowden of Weirton, W.Va.; a son-in-law, Raymond Karas of Midway; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown PA 15021, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, with Mallory Peterson officiating. She will be laid to rest in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, Paris.

Those wishing to remember Mrs. Cowden in a special way can make a donation in her memory to American Cancer Society, PA Division, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-4620, www.cancer.org.