Mark A. "Giz" Podroskey, 42, of Monongahela (Victory Hill), died Friday, November 22, 2019, in UPMC-Shadyside hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born September 8, 1977, in Pittsburgh, a son of Mark "Podro" and Cathie Bakewell Podroskey of Monongahela.

Catholic by faith, he was a 1997 graduate of Ringgold High School. After high school, Mark began working with his dad, Podro, as a flooring installer. He loved boating, wakeboarding, hunting, fishing and snowboarding, but most of all taking trips to their camp in Bedford with his dad.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Lindsay Bove Podroskey, whom he married May 9, 2013; two sons, Dylan and Alexander "Big Al" Podroskey; his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth "Betty" Bakewell; his paternal grandmother, Dorothy "Duke" Podroskey; his mother-in-law, Shari Legeza, a special Angel, aunt Nancy Cole, all of Monongahela; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, who will all miss him.

Memorial contributions are being accepted for his sons Dylan and Big Al's future schooling.

Shady Side Hospital seventh floor and ICU units and Dr. Rafic Farah provided excellent care.

