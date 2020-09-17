Mark A. Wells, 52, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, with his family by his side.

He was born November 2, 1967, in Pittsburgh, a son of Gregory Prince of Cleveland, Ohio and the late Sandria Wells. He was raised by his grandmother, Betty Jean Newton, of Pittsburgh.

Mark was a 1985 graduate of Brashear High School and attended Job Corps in Pittsburgh.

Mr. Wells served with the U.S. Army from 1985 to 1986.

He had worked as a custodian for the University of Pittsburgh and the Washington School District.

Mr. Wells attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Canonsburg.

Mark was a sports fanatic and an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan. He enjoyed grilling and the upkeep of the Wells' residence.

On May 23, 1998, he married Angela Nicole "Nikki" Thomas, who survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife, father and grandmother, are three sons, DeAngelo, Eric and Malik Wells, all of Washington; a daughter, Maya Wells of Washington; 10 grandchildren, Daylazia, Cameron, Airionna, Kyree, Dreya, Adelyn, Ava, Kamia, Anthony and Malachi; three brothers, Bryant Wells, Willie "Porky" Wells and Gregory Coles (Nicole), all of Pittsburgh; a sister, Rayna Smith of Pittsburgh; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his loyal canine companion, Sasha.

Deceased are two granddaughters, Destiny and Jaelyn, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston PA 15342. Due to present circumstances, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, www.kidneyfund.org.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.