Mark A. Williams Jr., 34, of York, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Well Span York Hospital.

He was born May 17, 1985, in Washington, a son of Grace Africa of Washington and Mark A. Williams of Houston.

Mark had worked at the York Harley-Davidson plant and was also a roofing contractor.

He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed camping, fishing and bonfires.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a son, Malaki Williams; three sisters, Markia Williams of Canonsburg, Brandy Williams of Reading and Tyara Dorsey of California; a brother, Mykel Dorsey of Chandler, Ariz.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his paternal grandparents, Mack Williams Jr. and Mildred Edwards Williams, and his maternal grandparents, Henry and Grace Clark Rittenaur.

Friends and family are asked to meet at the American Legion Post 902, 124 West Pike Street, Houston, PA 15342, where a Celebration of Life service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Mark's name to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.