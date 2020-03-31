Mark Kramer, 53, of Avella, Cross Creek Township, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 29, 2020.

He was born May 26, 1966 in Pittsburgh, a son of Mary Ann Allen Kramer of McDonald, and the late Michael S. Kramer.

Mr. Kramer was a plumber for Mongiovi and Son in Pittsburgh.

Mark loved to hunt and enjoyed spending time with his nephews.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a sister, Amy Kramer Kennedy of Waxhaw, N.C.; a brother, Michael Kramer of Bulger; and three nephews, John Kennedy IV, Michael and Andrew Kramer.

All services are private and entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The McDonald Lions Club, P.O. Box 88, McDonald, PA 15057.