Mark Allen Kramer (1966 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Allen Kramer.
Service Information
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA
15057-1428
(724)-926-2300
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mark Kramer, 53, of Avella, Cross Creek Township, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 29, 2020.

He was born May 26, 1966 in Pittsburgh, a son of Mary Ann Allen Kramer of McDonald, and the late Michael S. Kramer.

Mr. Kramer was a plumber for Mongiovi and Son in Pittsburgh.

Mark loved to hunt and enjoyed spending time with his nephews.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a sister, Amy Kramer Kennedy of Waxhaw, N.C.; a brother, Michael Kramer of Bulger; and three nephews, John Kennedy IV, Michael and Andrew Kramer.

All services are private and entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The McDonald Lions Club, P.O. Box 88, McDonald, PA 15057.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.