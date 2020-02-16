Mark B. Grim, 61, of New Freeport, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, in his home.

Born May 11, 1958, in Waynesburg, he was a son of Jo Ann King Moore of New Freeport and the late Kenneth Grim.

Mark graduated from West Greene High School in 1978. He married Ruth Cooper May 27, 1995, and they were married for 24 wonderful years.

Mark worked as a truck driver, dedicating over 20 years to Donley Brick Company. He then worked for Alan Shipman and ended his days of truck driving with Jamie Strope in 2017.

During his high school years, Mark was an avid wrestler. He enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his whole life. Mark was a member of the New Freeport Volunteer Fire Department. He and Ruthie enjoyed riding motorcycles with the Gold Wing Road Riders Association for many years, until he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

He enjoyed woodworking and projects with Mike Wiemer. He had a lot of friends in Greene County and often knew what his children were getting into before they walked through the front door. He had a special place in his heart for all animals big and small. He loved his family above all else. If you were lucky enough to spend the early morning hours with him, you'd have the pleasure of tasting his famous French toast while listening to one of his long-winded tales. He was a hardworking man with a warm hug and smile always at the ready.

In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by five children, Amber Grim of Graysville, Jamie Grim of Graysville, Haley (Ian) Coote of Bloomsburg, Joshua (Deanna) Mitchell of Vandergrift and Nicole Ries of Willoughby, Ohio; six grandchildren, Dakota and Wyatt Conner of Vandergrift, Savannah (Brandon) Whitman of Willoughby, Ohio, and Danika, Camden and Ryann Grim of Graysville; a sister, Barbara "Becky" (Jim) Pettit of Aleppo; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, in the funeral home, with Pastor Lanny Hewitt officiating. Burial will follow in Centennial Cemetery, Aleppo.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.

