Mark Bakaitis

Mark "Scooter" Bakaitis passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born October 29, 1950, to Rita Washinski Bakaitis and Albert Bakaitis in Washington.

Mark graduated from Washington High School in 1968 and briefly attended Drexel Institute of Technology in Philadelphia then attended several electrical technical schools and specialized training. He was employed by Washington Stainless Steel Corp. from 1973-2000 as a master electrician.

In 1975, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth "Becky" Krager and in 1979 a son, Eric David, was born to them.

Eric preceded him in death.

During his life in Pennsylvania, Scooter enjoyed many varied hobbies and interests. He was an avid bow hunter and fisherman, loved all outdoor activities such as boating and camping with his family and friends, and coached little league baseball and basketball with his son.

Throughout his lifetime, Scooter enjoyed weight training and the social life that comes in a gym setting. His passionate daily project was a free "Internet Joke Service" that he started after the death of his son to try and "brighten the world." His wife, Becky, and he also organized a group called "Friends Helping Friends" at this time.

In 1999, he organized the "Guyz Lunch" meeting for every Tuesday of the year which continues today.

Upon moving permanently to Florida in 2004, he renewed his enjoyment of motorcycles, started raising orchids and plants, also his musical interests which included "The Blues" and playing the guitar and model railroading.

He was also very active in his community, four years as ARC chair for his community and for many years as he would say "as a Professional House Bitch" for his snow bird neighbors when they went north for the summer.

He would say, "I don't go to church, but Me and God are tight." His church was the canal in his backyard or the ocean/beach, where he would go to "Chat with God."

Scooter is survived by his beloved wife, Becky; and their "adopted children/adults" Nicholas and Lindsay O'Brien, Justin and Rachel Sienkiel, and Erik Larson and wife Santella; as well as his brothers, Al (Jeanne) and Brian; and nephew Nathaniel.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. All guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. At the request of the family the burial will be private.

A celebration of life will be held in Daytona Beach at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.