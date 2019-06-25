Mark Baldwin Owen, 76, of Bridgeport, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, surrounded by his family. He was born May 19, 1943 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late E. Ford and Elsie McGreevey Owen.

He is survived by three loving sons, Scott A. Owen and his wife Marie of Morgantown, W.Va., David M. Owen and his fiance Sharon Righman of Moatsville, W.Va., and Mark Ford Owen and his wife Brittany of Bridgeport; two adoring grandchildren, Evan Owen and Heath Michael Owen; one brother, Jay Owen and his wife Marsha of Palm Coast, Fla.; two nephews, Michael Owen and his wife Carla of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Chris Owen and his wife Eleanor of Wilton, N.H.; and one niece, Gwen Owen of Ketttering, Ohio. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Carl Owen.

Mark was raised in Poland, Ohio, and graduated from Poland High School. While working, he attended evening college at the University of Cincinnati and the University of Pittsburgh. Thereafter, he began a successful career in building construction and moved to Bridgeport in 1976 to open a branch office for his employer. In 1987, he started his own construction company, Tmaro Corporation. In 1993, he was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year.

He was a member of the Bridgeport Rotary Club. He was an active member for 43 years and served on many committees for the club. He will be remembered by how he fully embraced all that he cherished, family and friends and his zest for life.

A gathering will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport. The evening will conclude with a Celebration of Life Service with the Rev. Ben Randolph presiding and the ringing of the Rotary bell.

