Mark C. Schneider
1961 - 2020
On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Mark C. Schneider went to be with Jesus as he awaits the final day of Resurrection.

He was born March 18, 1961, a son of the late Robert and Doreen McCandle Schneider.

Many years ago, Mark was suddenly changed from an atheist, to a fully surrendered follower of Jesus. Since that time, Mark strived to serve his Lord in many ways. Mark labored in ministry with the Washington City Mission, and then through Resurrection Power of Washington. Mark sought to carry the message of recovery with countless alcoholics and addicts.

Mark was also a man with a creative spirit through his love for the organ, intricate model building, wood sculptures, and exotic metal working to create rings and other jewelry.

He was the last of his family.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his brother, Robert J. (Janet) Schneider.

Mark requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to aide people struggling with substance misuse issues through Resurrection Power, P.O. Box 1533, Washington, PA 15301, www.rezpowerpa.org/donations-support.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.

Published in Observer-Reporter from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
