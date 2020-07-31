On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Mark C. Schneider went to be with Jesus as he awaits the final day of Resurrection.

He was born March 18, 1961, a son of the late Robert and Doreen McCandle Schneider.

Many years ago, Mark was suddenly changed from an atheist, to a fully surrendered follower of Jesus. Since that time, Mark strived to serve his Lord in many ways. Mark labored in ministry with the Washington City Mission, and then through Resurrection Power of Washington. Mark sought to carry the message of recovery with countless alcoholics and addicts.

Mark was also a man with a creative spirit through his love for the organ, intricate model building, wood sculptures, and exotic metal working to create rings and other jewelry.

He was the last of his family.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his brother, Robert J. (Janet) Schneider.

Mark requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to aide people struggling with substance misuse issues through Resurrection Power, P.O. Box 1533, Washington, PA 15301, www.rezpowerpa.org/donations-support.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

