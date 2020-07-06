Mark E. Busha, 39, of Finleyville, died Friday, July 3, 2020, in the emergency room of Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills Borough.

He was born September 14, 1980, in Pittsburgh, a son of William and Norma Smith Busha of Finleyville.

Mark was employed as a sales associate at Miller's Ace Hardware in McMurray.

He was a member of St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church in Upper St. Clair, Finleyville Volunteer Fire Department and Three Rivers Adaptive Sports (TRAS).

Mark enjoyed fishing and boating and was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his brother, Matt Busha (Roberta) of Daisytown; and a niece, Evelyn.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, in St. Louise de Marillac Church, 320 McMurray Road, Upper St. Clair Township. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Finleyville Volunteer Fire Department, 3562 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA 15332.