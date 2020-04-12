Mark Estus, 46, of McDonald, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

He was born June 24, 1973, in Miami, Fla., a son of David and Trudy Burgard Estus of Canonsburg.

Mr. Estus was a 1992 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, attended the University of Pittsburgh and graduated from ITT Technical School with his degree in electrical engineering.

He had been employed by Sci-Can of Southpointe, where he was a technical service supervisor and trainer for 20 years.

Mark was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and video games.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his wife and daughters.

On June 5, 1999, he married Jill Dewalt, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are two daughters, Emily and Sara Estus; two sisters, Denise Stiegel (Steven) of Crafton and Dawn Del Sontro (Michael) of Ashburn, Va.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the present circumstances, services are private and have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

A memorial service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.