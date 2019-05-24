1959 - 2019

Mark O. Hrutkay, 59, of Chapmanville, W.Va., and Kingsport, Tenn., son of the late Joan O. Hrutkay and Charles R. Hrutkay, died unexpectedly Friday, May 10, 2019, in his West Virginia home.

Mark was born October 6, 1959, in Charleroi.

He was a 1977 graduate of Bentworth Senior High School, Bentleyville, a 1981 graduate of Washington & Jefferson College, a 1983 graduate of West Virginia University, a 1984 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a 1988 graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law.

In 2005, Mark retired from his Logan, W.Va., law practice where his passion, hard work, and unparalleled expertise helped thousands of West Virginians obtain workers compensation and Social Security benefits.

Mark loved airplanes and aviation. He spent his retirement years attending airshows, aviation events, air races, and visiting museums, documenting and publishing articles of the events that happened there. He shot over 1 million photographs a year and spent nine months a year on the road, covering the entire United States. Mark treasured his many airshow friends across the country and they will all miss him dearly.

Mark is survived by his fiancee and love of his life, Trish Stone of Sydney, Ky.

He is also survived by son, Gregory J. Hrutkay (Jessica Kidwell) of Morgantown, W.Va., and brother Charles Hrutkay of Somerset Township.

At Mark's prior request, visitation was private.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, May 15, in Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Chapmanville.