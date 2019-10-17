Mark Peter Seirsdale, 31, of Amwell Township, found his peace and was called home to Jesus Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

He was born June 15, 1988, in Pittsburgh, a son of Peter and Laney Seirsdale.

Mark attended Trinity High School, graduating with the class of 2006 before going on to earn his associate degree in computer science from Penn Commercial.

He will be sorely missed by many, particularly by his loving life partner, Jessica, and their four beautiful children, Mark Patrick, Adam Matthew, Emma Rae and Alex William.

Also saying their final farewell to Mark until we meet again in Heaven are his parents, Laney and Peter Seirsdale; siblings Julia (Michael) Houser of Carrollton, Ga., and George (Samantha), Lila and William Seirsdale, all of Washington; as well as his nieces and nephews, James, Anna, Eli, Silas and Freya.

Mark will also be missed by his grandmother, Joan Pulliam, as well as eight uncles, seven aunts and 19 cousins.

Let us all remember the sweet, loving, devoted boy and the strong and faithful man whose time with us was all too short but whose presence will be felt forever. Smile when you think of his wide grin and full laugh, gentle gait, and intense passion for life. Remember too his abiding love for his family and friends, music, fires under the stars, football and all things Black and Gold.

Please pray for Mark and honor him by letting his untimely departure remind us all how precious is the gift of life, and how brief our time on God's earth.

Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet prince;

And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

Friends will be received from 4 to 6 pm., the time of services, Saturday, October 19, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington. All other services will be private.

