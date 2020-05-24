Mark "Swifty" Puskarich, 68, of Riverview, Fla., originally from Ellsworth, died peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer.To Mark, there was no greater sport on earth than golf. He played it, taught it, coached it, watched it and dreamt about it. One of his greatest joys was sharing his love of the game with others and helping them appreciate the sport as much as he did.He was born the eldest of four in Washington County. Mark began playing golf when he was 12 years old. His training and dedication to the sport earned him a spot on the 1975 NAIA All-America golf team as a student at California State College of Pa., placing second overall.While the pro at Nemacolin County Club in Beallsville, he qualified and played in the 1984 U.S. Open Golf Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club in Westchester County, N.Y.For over 25 years, he was an auto auctioneer in Tampa, Fla., and he also co-owned a printing business.Mark is survived by his mother, Catherine "Kay" Puskarich; children Marianne Somerville (Bryan), Mark Puskarich (JT); and granddaughter Catherine "Cat" Somerville; siblings Gary Puskarich (Debbie), Joan Eimer, John Puskarich; and several nephews and nieces.Deceased is his father, Frank "Swifty" Puskarich Jr.A private, virtual memorial service was held.











