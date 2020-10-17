Mark Richard Fetherlin, 65, of Anna, Texas, originally from Washington, passed away from cardiac arrest Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in McKinney Medical Center, McKinney, Texas, with his partner, Carol, son Christopher, sister Stacey, nieces Korrie and Brittany, friend Brian and longtime friend Scott at his side.

He was born in Washington Hospital October 17, 1954, a son of Charles Richard Fetherlin and Virginia Flack Fetherlin.

Mark attended 7th Ward and Windsor elementary schools, Trinity Junior High School, and then graduated from Trinity High School in 1973, where he was voted the honor of drum major in the marching band his senior year. After graduation, he earned a degree in electronic engineering and electrical theory studies from the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in 1976. He most recently worked for Time Warner Cable in Beaumont, Texas, for 10 years before becoming self-employed as a cable technician with Fetherlin & Associates, LLC until his passing.

Mark enjoyed boating, golfing, and his love of music and playing the saxophone.

Mark is survived by his partner, Carol Suggs; two sons, Christopher (Miranda) Fetherlin of Cleburne, Texas, Stephen Fetherlin of Tampa, Fla.; two sisters, Stacey Fetherlin Davis of Buckeye, Ariz., and Lynn (Stanley) Wende of Grapevine, Texas; a grandson, Dawson Fetherlin; nieces Korrie Davis, Brittany Wray and Jeanette Johnson.

A private service was held October 10, in Allen, Texas.