Mark W. Funk, 66, of Biloxi, Miss., formerly of Amherst, Ohio, died June 12, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

He was born January 14, 1953, in Waynesburg. He lived in the Vermilion and Amherst area for 45 years before moving to Biloxi four years ago.

Mark worked for Americut Coring and Sawing Inc. in Vermilion for many years as an operating engineer. He had also worked for Norm Kessler and Herk Excavating Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Maryann Funk of Biloxi; son Mark Jason (Cindy) of Seven Hills, Ohio; daughter Brittany Casey of Athens, Ohio; two grandchildren; brother Gary R. (Brenda) Funk of Vermilion; sisters Vicki L. Funk of Waynesburg and Melody L. (Bob) Deter of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hal E. and Martha J. Morris Funk.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Martino's International Cafe, 4415 Liberty Avenue, Vermilion, Ohio, from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 12.

Condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.