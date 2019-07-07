Mark W. Funk (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
  • "So sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and..."
  • "I am very sorry for your loss."
  • "I offer my most sincere condolences to the entire Funk..."
    - Bill Morris
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss. May the God of love strengthen..."
Service Information
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH
44089
(440)-967-3212
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Martino's International Café
4415 Liberty Avenue
Vermilion, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mark W. Funk, 66, of Biloxi, Miss., formerly of Amherst, Ohio, died June 12, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

He was born January 14, 1953, in Waynesburg. He lived in the Vermilion and Amherst area for 45 years before moving to Biloxi four years ago.

Mark worked for Americut Coring and Sawing Inc. in Vermilion for many years as an operating engineer. He had also worked for Norm Kessler and Herk Excavating Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Maryann Funk of Biloxi; son Mark Jason (Cindy) of Seven Hills, Ohio; daughter Brittany Casey of Athens, Ohio; two grandchildren; brother Gary R. (Brenda) Funk of Vermilion; sisters Vicki L. Funk of Waynesburg and Melody L. (Bob) Deter of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hal E. and Martha J. Morris Funk.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Martino's International Cafe, 4415 Liberty Avenue, Vermilion, Ohio, from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 12.

Condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.