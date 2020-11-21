1/1
Mark William Lauff
1961 - 2020
Mark William Lauff, 59, of McDonald, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his wife and children, after a year-long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born July 13, 1961, to the late Joseph P. "Joe" and Doris M. "Mitzie" Lauff.

For 30 years Mark was married to the love of his life, Lisa Lynn Baldigowski, who survives him. Together they raised four wonderful children, Marina of New York, N.Y., Roman, Daria and Gabriel, all in Pittsburgh. His family was his greatest joy. He will be deeply missed.

Mark is survived by three older brothers, Jeff (Miriam) of San Diego, Calif., Kevin (Patty) of Burgettstown and Chris (Janet) of McDonald; and a younger sister, Marsha (Pete) Broccoli of McDonald; and several nieces and nephews, Sarah (Ayrton) Vieyra, Morgan, Brian and Michael Lauff and Sami, Ryan and Alex Baldigowski. He is also survived by his in-laws, John and Linda Baldigowski of McDonald; as well as brother-in-law, Sam (Deb) Baldigowski of South Fayette.

Mark attended Burgettstown High School (1979) and was a 1983 graduate of Slippery Rock State College. He remained lifelong friends with many classmates.

For nearly 30 years, he worked at GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare as part of their sales organization. In 2015, he retired from GSK and went to work for Advantage Consumer Healthcare as a director of sales operations. He enjoyed both of these positions and the many friendships he developed with colleagues.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Mark liked to point out that when a shark stops swimming, it drowns. That is why you could find him outside doing yardwork or washing the family cars; even during cancer treatment, he always wanted to keep moving. His message to his loved ones: Keep Swimming!

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 22 in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., McDonald, 724-926-2800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, November 23, in St. Isidore, the Farmer, St. Alphonsus worship site, McDonald.

To better ensure the safety of the family and those closest, when entering the funeral home, please abide by CDC guidelines, please practice social distancing, wear a mask and sanitize/wash hands frequently.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Isidore, the Farmer, St. Alphonsus worship site
