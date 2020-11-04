Marla K. Wargo, 62, of Brownsville, Centerville Borough, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, in UPMC Magee Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born August 31, 1958, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Andy and Ruthann Grable Wargo.

Marla was a 1976 graduate of Beth Center High School. She graduated from Penn Commercial in Washington, studying food service and also attended California University.

She was previously employed by Grimes Chevrolet in Fredericktown and retired from AVI at California University of Pennsylvania after 32 years of service.

Marla was a longtime member of the Fredericktown United Methodist Church. She was a very hard worker and a very organized individual. She especially enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She also loved talking on her CB and her handle was Shiny. She also enjoyed playing her guitar.

Surviving is a daughter, Amanda Knisley (fiancé Tom Foley) of Fredericktown; a granddaughter, Sarah Sellers; one sister, Andrea Hess (Jack) of Richeyville; her longtime companion, Gaylord Knisley of Brownsville; one niece, Bridgett Carl (Matthew); one nephew, BJ Hess (Sherry); one great-nephew, Brendan Hess; and two great-nieces, Harper Carl and Grace Hess.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, November 4, in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown. Burial will be private.

