Marlene Agnes Sprence, 84, of Beaver Falls, died Friday, September 13, 2019.

She was born June 5, 1935, in Muse, a daughter of Frank and Harriett Kelly Thompson.

She was Christian. She loved spending time with her friends and family and socializing. Ms. Sprence was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. Prior to her retirement, she was a cleaning lady who loved her work.

Surviving are her daughters, Dana Lee (Fred) Eggers of Beaver Falls and Wendy Lane (Art) DeGiovanni of Washington; her sister-in-law, Bonnie Thompson of Muse; her grandchildren, Dillon, Audrey and Eve; great-grandchildren, Lia and Callie; several nieces & nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Sprence, Jr.; and her brother, James Thompson.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, in the funeral home, with Pastor Larry Bittencourt of Champion Life Fellowship Church, Chippewa, officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg.

Please visit www.sollon.com to leave condolences.