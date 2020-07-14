Marlene Hancher, 83, went into the arms of her Lord, surrounded by her loving family in her home, Sunday, July 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

To be known by Marlene meant you were truly seen and loved by her. Fully and unconditionally so. Whether you were a close family member or someone she only met in passing, her presence and kindness were a constant reminder that you are special and beloved. This gift came to Marlene through her dearest companion, Jesus Christ. Her unwavering faith was both inspiring and life-changing to witness. From her Bible studies to quiet moments of prayer, she radiantly shined Christ's light wherever she went.

Marlene loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her silly sense of humor was enjoyed by all who knew her. Traveling with her adored husband was another love of Marlene's, especially their twice-yearly trips to Myrtle Beach, their Alaskan cruise, and their hiking the Grand Canyon. Marlene also loved to write poems about her family, her trips, and faith and compiled some of her favorite pieces about her faith in a booklet she gave to family and friends.

There is no number or combination of words that could ever fully capture the beautiful life Marlene shared with us. She was truly a rare soul that will live on in our hearts forever as she now watches over us with Jesus.

On August 17, 1957, she married James W. Hancher, who survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Mark (Rhonda) Hancher, Matthew (Lisa) Hancher and Mitchell (Erin) Hancher, all of Washington; a daughter, Marla (Joe) Nicolella of Lancaster; two brothers, John Ferralli and Robert Ferralli of Washington; six grandchildren, Katie (Michael) Garner of Lancaster, Jamie (Jordan) Leichty of Lancaster, Jake (Emily) Nicolella of Brooklyn, N.Y., Paige Hancher of Pittsburgh, Matthew (Laura) Hancher of Bethel Park and Nick Hancher of Washington; four great-grandchildren, Farryn and Lenna Garner, Asher Leichty and Matthew Hancher.

Deceased is a sister, Mary Miller.

