Marlene Kay Butorac, 68, of Carmichaels, passed away early morning Thursday, April 16, 2020, in her home. She was born a twin March 26, 1952, at the former Greene County Memorial Hospital, Waynesburg, to the late David Earl and Lucy Mae Morris.

Marlene lived her entire life in Carmichaels and graduated from the Carmichaels Area School District. She started working at the age of 15 at the Sky View Drive-In in 1967 through 1970. Marlene worked at the former Curry Memorial Home as a nurses aide from 1970 through 1972. She worked for Washington-Greene Community Action as a secretary then homemaker, home health aide from 1973 through 1977. Marlene graduated as a licensed practical nurse from Greene County Vocational Technical School in 1981. She performed private duty nursing at the former Greene County Memorial Hospital and in private homes from 1981 through 1984. Marlene worked as a corrections officer at SCI-Waynesburg and SCI-Fayette from 1984 until her retirement in 2004.

Marlene volunteered for the Carmichaels Cub Scouts as a den mother, treasurer then cub master from 1976 through 1983. She also volunteered at Carmichaels Central School as a parent council member from 1977 through 1983. Marlene was an active life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491 and a member of the Cumberland American Legion Auxiliary Post 400. She volunteered at Rolling Meadows Nursing Home by taking her two small Yorkies for pet therapy.

Marlene most of all unconditionally loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed doing crafts, macram sewing, cake decorating, baking, cooking, home interior and exterior decorating and designing, painting, flower gardening and photography. A photo "I'm Sorry Grandma" was published by the International Library of Photography.

Marlene also enjoyed boating, camping, vacationing at the ocean with her family, shopping, motorcycle riding, going to car shows, flea markets and bingo. She loved her two tea cup Yorkshire terriers, Mia and Gizmo. Marlene would taker her Yorkies everywhere she went.

Marlene married Robert J. Butorac August 19, 1989. She was a loving wife and Bob's ("Boots") only caregiver during a 16-month long, difficult illness before his death November 9, 2011.

Surviving are three children, son Bryan K. Ziots (Melissa) of Jefferson and daughters Malinda K. Stoner of Carmichaels and Pamela R. Glass of North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Kirsten Schachner (Thomas) of Seattle, Wash., Kelsey Garland of Texas, Jade B. Lowman of Washington, Justin M. Lowman of Carmichaels, Brendan Glass, Caleb Glass and Emma Glass of North Carolina; a great-granddaughter, Emory Schachner of Seattle; two stepgrandchildren, Courtney Henry and Gavin Henry; sisters Linda L. Perry (Jack) of Ohio and Ruthalie Fluharty of Nemacolin; a sister-in-law, Mary Morris of Arizona; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a twin sister, Darlene Fay Gordon; a brother, Earl Morris; three infant siblings, Robert, Lawrence and Freda Morris; and a nephew, Eric Morris.

Marlene was a very generous, giving and loving person and will be missed by all who knew her. She was known for sending cards and giving gifts for every occasion, not only to her family, but to her friends and their families.

