Marlene Molish

Service Information
Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc
323 Fourth St.
California, PA
15419
(724)-938-2210
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc
323 Fourth St.
California, PA 15419
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc
323 Fourth St.
California, PA 15419
View Map
Obituary
Marlene Molish, 74, of Daisytown, died Friday, July 19, 2019.

She was born Wednesday, August 16, 1944, in Daisytown, the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa Harenchar Molish.

In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Molish.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Angela and William Kirkwood of Canonsburg, and sister-in-law, Annie Molish of Hiller. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brendan and Hanna Kirkwood.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and until 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, in Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, when a blessing service will be held with Father James Bump officiating.

Private interment will follow at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Marlene requested no flowers for her visitation; instead, please make a contribution to .
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 21, 2019
