Marlene Schake-Venneri, 71, of Amity, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Manor Care, McMurray, with her family at her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born June 21, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Warren Schake.

She grew up in Mt. Washington and attended South Hills High School, before going on to work in medical billing for the Care Center in Washington and, most recently, NovaCare Rehabilitation in SouthPointe, until her retirement in 2012.

In retirement, she pursued her hobby of wildlife photography. Marlene shared many amazing photos of wildlife with family and friends, especially birds from the Kribel farm, where she lived. She was an avid reader of crime drama and science fiction, as well as a devoted fan of all of the Pittsburgh sports teams.

Marlene is survived by her sister, Lesley (Jake) Kribel of Amity; a nephew, Jake RG Kribel; a niece, Beth (Brendan) Farley; as well as her beloved great-nieces Becky Farley and Ellie Farley. In addition, she is survived by her beloved aunts and many cousins, both here in the United States and in England.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather George J. Dougherty.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, January 31, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, with a light luncheon to follow at The Gathering Place, 438 East National Pike, Washington, PA 15301.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or Washington City Mission, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301.

