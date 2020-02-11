Marlin E. "Andy" Anderson, 87, of Washington, passed away peacefully, at his home, Sunday, February 2, 2020. The beloved husband of Joan Kern Anderson, he was born January 1, 1933, in Graysville, a son of the late Roy and Nellie Anderson.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Delmar and Charles; and one sister, Norma.

Andy was a veteran of the Korean War, and lived in both Washington and Greene counties during his lifetime. He worked at Molycorp and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 927 and American Legion Post 0907.

Andy loved traveling throughout the United States, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his stepchildren and three grandsons. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He was also happy repairing cars, working in his yard, and was always available if anyone needed him.

Also surviving are his stepchildren, Cynthia Rydzak of McClean, Va.; Joseph Rydzak (Deb) of Washington; KC Walters (Michelle) of Ogden, Utah; three grandsons, Brian Walters of Salt Lake City, Utah, Tyler Walters of Jersey City, N.J., and Stephen Rydzak of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, in Fairhill Manor Christian Church, 351 Montgomery Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Memorial donations may be made to Amedysis Hospice of Washington or The Human Society.

