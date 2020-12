Marlyn Faye Keener, 78, of Chardon, Ohio, formerly of Mt. Morris, died at 6:05 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, in the Heather Hill Care Community Nursing Home in Chardon.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Mt. Morris. A complete obituary and arrangements will appear in a later edition.