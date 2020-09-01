Marlyn Wright Johnson, 88, of Claysville, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Hawthorne Woods.

She was born October 28, 1931, a daughter of the late Silas "Ike" and Mildred Booher Wright.

She was a graduate of Trinity High School and was a Christian by faith.

While she preferred to be a homemaker, spending her time at home, taking care of her family, she had also worked as a cook for the McGuffey School District.

Marlyn enjoyed children and was always doing for others. She was a Brownie leader and baked cookies for everyone at Christmas.

A voracious reader, Marlyn's greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On February 12, 1949, she married Clyde R. Johnson, who died July 18, 2011. They had celebrated over 62 wonderful years of marriage.

Surviving are three children, Deborah Standiford of Washington, Merl (Patricia) Johnson and David (Kathy) Johnson, both of Taylorstown; seven grandchildren, Eric, Jared and Jason Johnson, Abbie Cox, Jennifer Chumney and Daniel and Rebekah Johnson; and 12 great-grandchildren; two nieces and a nephew.

Deceased is a sister, Merla Gayle McConnell.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guestbook are available on line at www.NealFuneralHome.com