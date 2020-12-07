Marsha A. "Spider" Hampson, 68, of Houston, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born February 3, 1952, in Washington, a daughter of William and Jean Filius Crowe.

Mrs. Hampson was a member of the Christian Church of North America in Washington and the Washington Chapter of the Harley Owners Group.

She enjoyed fishing, throwing darts, crafts, puzzles and riding motorcycles with her husband.

On April 7, 1970, she married William "Bone" Hampson, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, William H. Hampson (Nikki) of Claysville; a daughter, Marcy L. Hampson of Washington; two grandsons, Dwayne Hampson Jr. and William Hampson; and two great-granddaughters, Arabella and Elianna Hampson.

A son, Dwayne Hampson, is deceased.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, December 9, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.