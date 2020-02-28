Marsha A. Malesky, 62, of Bridgewater, died Monday, February 24, 2020, in her home.

She was born February 1, 1958, in Washington, a daughter of the late Frank and Helen Nakoneczny Malesky.

Marsha was employed with Beaver County Children and Youth Services. She enjoyed going with the Beaver County Travel Group, going to the theater, baking and cooking.

Surviving are her sister, Mary Jane Patnesky of Canonsburg; brother Anthony "Ted" (Donna) Malesky of Oakdale; nephew Philip Patnesky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Malesky.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, in St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, 219 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

