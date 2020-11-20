1/
Marta Carmen Hopkins
On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Marta Carmen Hopkins, formerly of California and Clover Hill, passed away in Cary, N.C.

She was the beloved wife of the late Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hopkins. Marta was the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Margaret DeLaTorre.

She is survived by daughters, Rebecca de Wolfe, Corrie Hopkins and Janette Hopkins; grandchildren, Juliette, Nina, Benjamin and Nicholas; and sisters, Mary Louise DeLaTorre and Marguerite DeLaTorre; as well as many nieces and nephews. Her son, Joseph E. Hopkins Jr., predeceased her in 1990.

She held a bachelor of science in education and a bachelor of arts in French from California University of Pennsylvania and was involved in many volunteer groups. Marta loved to read, travel, spend time with her grandchildren, correspond with family and friends and stay informed on current events and politics.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Special Olympics.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 20, 2020.
