"Aunt Martha" passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was always of the opinion that a lady never tells her age.

Martha Abraham, a lifelong resident of Canonsburg, grew up on Euclid Avenue.

She was a daughter of Elias and Anna Kahlil Abraham.

She was a member of Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church.

Martha was preceded in death by her sisters, Julia (Tom) Shehab and Helen (Babe) Krusienski and her brothers Charlie who died in infancy, John "JP" (Gwen) Abraham and Charles (Helen) Abraham. Martha is survived by her nieces and nephews, Laila Shehab (Joe) Abud, Joseph (Suzanne) Krusienski, Ronald (Diane) Krusienski, Jeff Abraham, Debra (Cliff) Ubel, Sherry Grogan, John (Shalet) Abraham, Charles (Denise) Abraham and Greg Abraham. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Roy Shehab and niece Troy Ann Abraham. Although Martha never married, she treated her nieces and nephews as "her kids". Martha was the kindest, caring and most loving aunt imaginable. Her family always came first.

Martha was a strong, independent woman and knew the importance of being financially secure. From coupon cutting to high interest Certficates if Deposit, she knew the value of her earnings. She was generous at helping any family members in need. She worked into her eighties holding jobs during WWII as an overhead crane operator at Standard Tin Plate and a punch press operator at Continental Can in Canonsburg. She also worked at ALCOA Aluminum in New Kensington and Atlantic & Pacific in Canonsburg. Then she worked most of her career at Pennsylvania Transformer as one of the first female managers in charge of their key-punch operations. Martha also was active in local politics and was the Democratic Committeewoman for many years.

After retiring, Martha went on to be a travel guide for a local tour bus company, a job that she really enjoyed. She was a diehard Pittsburgh sports fan her entire life.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, in the funeral home with the Rev. Don Coleman, Pastor of Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens in McMurray.

A tribute wall is available at

www.deangelocare.com.