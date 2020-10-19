1/1
Martha Coulon
1932 - 2020
Martha Coulon, 88, of Washington passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in her home.

She was born January 16, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y. a daughter of the late William and Anna Alexander Scharnow.

Mrs. Coulon was a member of St. James Parish in Washington and attended Church at St. Hilary.

She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.

On September 29, 1951 she married John Coulon who preceded her in death on August 1, 2009.

Surviving are three daughters, Jeanne (Albert) Todd of Carrollton, Ga., Marty Lynes of Franklin, Ga. and Jackie Figueroa of Washington, a sister Barbara (Tom) Carson of Seaford, N.Y.; nine grandchildren Barbara (Kelly) Turner, Natachia (Kris) Pope, Ann (Jimmy) Mitchell, Fred Figueroa, Christie (Tim) Pope, Cindy (Jimmy) Greenway, John (Maggie) Figueroa, Debra Turner, Kristen Jeffers; 18 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Cynthia Leeds, a grandson Bill Lynes and a sister Ann Maxfield.

Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home at 1290 Jefferson Avenue in Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday October 20, in St. Hilary Church of St. James Parish at 320 Henderson Avenue in Washington. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens in McMurray.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
DeAngelo Funeral Home
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Hilary Church of St. James Parish
