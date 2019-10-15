Martha D. "Marty" Brown, 72, of Monongahela, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born August 3, 1947, in New Eagle, a daughter of the late Andy and Mary Kevech Matus.

Marty was a graduate of Monongahela High School Class of 1965. For more than 30 years, she owned and operated Hair's To Ya beauty salon in Crookham and Carroll Township. She was a member of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Monongahela, where she was a past treasurer, a member of the former Ladies Guild and a pierogi and potato pancake maker. Marty loved cooking and baking for family and friends. She and her husband, Ed, loved traveling in their motor home and going on cruises.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Edward Brown, with whom she celebrated 52 years of marriage December 29, 2018; daughter Denise R. Brown of Pleasant Hills; two sons, Norman E. Brown and wife Susan of New Eagle and Aaron A. Brown and wife Nicole of Monongahela; six grandchildren, Chelsea M., Hadleigh, Colton, Mitchell, Riley and Regan Brown; brother Larry Matus and wife Lois of Van Voorhis; and sister Mary Carol Matus of Houston.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 17, in the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions in Marty's name be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Suite 205, Lilburn, GA 30047 (wwww.lbda.org)

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.