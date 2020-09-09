Martha Alice Weaver was born in Los Angeles while her father, Theodore Weaver, with wife Alice Crowe, attended the famous Aimee Semple McPherson Foursquare Gospel School of Ministry at Angelus Temple. Martha was 'Dedicated to God' by Aimee Semple McPherson herself. The Weavers returned to Pennsylvania within a year and built a home on a small farm on Seik Road in Washington – the same road where Martha would spend 84 of her 89 years on this earth.

Martha was the oldest of four children, and learned to work hard on that farm. May 27, 1948 was a momentous day for her, as she not only graduated from Chartiers Township High School at night, but was married that same afternoon to Bill Domske in the living room of Brother Robert Shipp of Central Assembly of God. Soon after first child Renny was born in late 1950, Martha and Bill Domske bought a little farm on Seik Road, just a mile north of her former home, in early 1951, where she spent the rest of her life.

Martha Domske had three careers. She was a mother to five boys, starting with Renny in 1950, and then Chuck, Bobby, Jess, and Mark finally in 1959. That was always her fulltime and most important job. She attended Penn Commercial and received training as a key punch operator, which she did at Hood Insurance before motherhood. She worked for Best Feeds in the old train terminal on South Main. She got her Practical Nurse license and worked in various nursing homes in Washington. She even cleaned people's houses to help make ends meet. It takes a lot to feed five hungry boys. Her part-time jobs always worked around her schedule as a mother.

Martha's second career revolved around college. She worked as a practical nurse and aide at Western State School and Hospital for a decade, finally taking the night shift so she could be at home during the days to care for her boys. Sleep was at a premium. During this time, as her oldest approached college, she got the idea to go to college herself, and began to take courses at California State Teachers College. Studying, cooking, employment, refereeing five boys, transporting them, were almost insurmountable tasks. She groggily succeeded tremendously.

Finally in 1969, at age 38, Martha began her third career. She graduated from California with a Bachelor in Special Education and began a 29-year career as a special ed teacher in the Pittsburgh City Schools, eventually rising to head of the Special Ed Department in Pittsburgh, located at South High School. She loved being a teacher of her "special" charges. During this time, Martha also spent a decade being the primary caregiver to her granddaughter, Jessica – her "daughter."

And yet, there was another career that superceded them all. Martha was a worker for God. She helped found ARC (Association for Retarded Citizens) in Washington County. She served on that board for years. She ran famous "special ed camps" at Jumonville for quite a few summers, and high school students in and around Washington had wonderful experiences being counselors there and caring for these special needs people. Martha helped found FLM (Functional Literacy Ministry) in 1980 with a fellow teacher in Pittsburgh, a continuing ministry to folks in Haiti. One of the joys of her life was going for weeklong work camp into the mountains of Haiti with FLM. Martha went to the Chartiers-Houston School Board to petition for having Bible Release Time for elementary students. Buses would transport nearly 100 students to Chartiers Cross Roads UP Church one afternoon a week for classes, songs, and special learning times from the Bible. The State Legislature had made this an option for schools and Martha attended multiple school board meetings to finally get this approved. The Release Time program was quite a successful community project for years.

Martha took her membership at Chartiers Cross Roads UP Church quite seriously. She believed she was serving God there. After first being turned down to be an elder for being "a divorced woman!" she persevered in working as church treasurer and a Sunday school teacher. She eventually served multiple terms as elder, helping the church through good and bad times. Martha was truly a spiritual leader in that church.

Martha W. Domske's humility, perseverance, refusal to give up, prayers for others, piercing singing voice, joy at being in church, feeling responsibility for those weaker or less fortunate, and dedication to God will long be remembered. Martha truly was "dedicated" to the service of God as a newborn infant. That was her true career! Martha W. Domske passed peacefully on to God, in her home on Seik Road, September 2, 2020, at age 89. She is already missed.