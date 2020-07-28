Martha E. Dean, 90, of Houston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Dean was born December 31, 1929, in Washington.

She was predeceased by her parents, Charles Alexander and Marie (Jackson) Rose; two sisters, Anna (Rose) Poindexter and Joyce Annett Rose; and two brothers, William A. Rose and Andrew J. Rose.

Mrs. Dean was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Prayer Band, Usher Board, several committees, and annual day organizations. She had also volunteered many years at Washington Christian Outreach and a former Observer-Reporter newspaper carrier. She loved bowling and was a member of both the Sunday Night Pin Busters and Lucky Six bowling leagues.

She was married to Lee Edward Dean for 65 years. They were the parents to daughter Lee Annett (Dean) Prysock; and sons James E. Dean Sr. of Washington, Charles Harris (Mary) of Brownsville and the Rev. Walter Maurice Myers (Andrea) of Atlanta, Ga., and a son who died at birth.

She also leaves behind to cherish her memory grandchildren David L. Dean of Houston, Natasha C. Thrasher of Pittsburgh, Dietta Spinks of Washington, Kimberly A. Prysock-Winters of Houston, Camille Dean of Washington, James E. Dean Jr. of Washington, Amy Bricker of Brownsville and Michael North of Strabane; great-grandchildren Cameron Winters, Ebony Dean, Jeremiah Hardy, Isaiah Dean, Theresa Thrasher, Joseph Thrasher, Darius Spinks, Desmond Spinks, Devon Adams, Kirstie North, Jasmine Harris and Wanya Harris; a great-granddaughter, Sarayah Dean; a loving niece, Rose Woods of Washington; a great-nephew, Larry Woods Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon, the hour of service, Wednesday, July 29, in New Dominion Birth Kingdom Ministries, 240 N. Lincoln Street, Washington.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lantz Funeral Home Inc., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.

