Martha E. Kozaczka, 99, of Washington, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Grove, Washington.

She was born September 1, 1920, in Daisytown, a daughter of the late Irvin and Elizabeth Kiesh Wright.

Mrs. Kozaczka was a graduate of California High School.

She was an active member of the Washington-Seventh Day Adventist Church Washington.

Martha enjoyed collecting dolls and loved animals and was especially good to her cats and raccoons.

Surviving is a son, Manuel Robin E. Kozaczka of Union; five grandchildren, Michelle Elias (Roshon), Adrienne Gawron (Thomas), Danielle Small (Perry), Robinjill Kozaczka and Edward Kozaczka; many great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren. Martha was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and her husband Alfonso Kozaczka, is a daughter, Hope Fay; one brother, Eugene Frederick Wright; and a sister, Gertrude Guerrero.

Friends will be received from 11 am. to 1 p.m., the time of funeral services, Monday, June 22, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.