Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha E. Niedhammer.

Martha E. Niedhammer, 93, of Waynesburg, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at DuBois Nursing Home in DuBois.

She was born on January 31, 1926, a daughter of the late Evelyn Alice Ewart.

Martha was Methodist by faith.

She worked for many years at J.H. Matthews Company in Pittsburgh where she made bronze memorial plaques. Upon moving to Brookville, she worked as a clerk/cashier at Truckstops of America for over 10 years. Martha loved meeting and talking with folks from all over the county when they stopped for fuel.

Her enjoyments were reading, bowling and flower gardening. Although Martha had an independent personality and could be private and to herself, she enjoyed being with family and friends as well.

She is survived by several cousins, and two special friends who looked after her in later years, Beth Frye of Waynesburg and Janet McMasters of New Freeport.

She was preceded in death by her mother; and one sister, Verna Jean Hiller.

A memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

Her ashes will be interred at Mount Pleasant Gordon Hill Cemetery, Franklin Township, Greene County.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com