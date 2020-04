Martha J. "Marty" Miller, 72, of Washington, passed away at 4:15 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, in South Hills Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg, following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.