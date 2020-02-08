Martha Jean Herrod, 89, of Sycamore, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.

She was born September 13, 1930, in Sycamore, a daughter of the late Russell B. and Gwendola Penn Pettit.

On May 3, 1952, she married Jack E. Herrod Sr., who passed away March 27, 2008.

Mrs. Herrod had worked in the housekeeping department at Waynesburg University.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Waynesurg for many years. She had attended the Swarts Methodist Church.

She enjoyed taking care of her home and family, canning and baking. She also enjoyed crocheting, needlework and solving crossword puzzles.

Surviving are two sons, Jack E. Herrod Jr. (Tami) of Sycamore and James E. Herrod (Teresa) of Sycamore; five grandchildren, Ryan, Reba, Austin, Brittniy and Katie; a great-grandson, Everett; a sister, Louise Gallagher of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Two brothers, Kenneth Pettit and Howard B. Pettit, predeceased her.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, with the Rev. David Earnest officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery, Ruff Creek.

