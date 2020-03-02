Martha Jeanette Cowden, 85, of Washington, died Friday, February 28, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born August 22, 1934, in Burgettstown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Jeanette Fox Long.

A graduate of Burgettstown High School, Martha went on to receive her bachelor of science degree in nursing from California University of Pennsylvania.

She was a member of Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Cowden worked as a nursing supervisor for 15 years at Western Center and for 20 years at Fort Cherry School District.

She loved going to the campground, eating out, and doing sudoku puzzles.

On January 8, 1955, she married Allan Dale Cowden, who died September 8, 2008.

Surviving are three children, Mark Allan (Amy) Cowden, James "Greg" (Lori A.) Cowden Sr. and Cary Dwayne (Lori L.) Cowden; and five grandchildren, Robert "B.C." (Rae Anne) Cowden, Mark K. (Kari) Cowden, James "Greg" (Heather) Cowden Jr., Marianne N. Cowden and Jeffrey A. (Christina) Cowden.

Deceased are a son, Cpl. Lanos Jeffrey Cowden; a grandson, Michael A. Cowden; a brother, Charles Long; and a sister, Marian Rollinitas.

Friends will be received from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, with Pastor Dan Clark officiating.

Burial in Mt. Prospect Cemetery will be private.

